MediWound (MDWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect MediWound to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 million. On average, analysts expect MediWound to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $124.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDWD shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

