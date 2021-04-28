Medpace Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Medpace in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

MEDP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.67.

Medpace stock opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.49 and a 200-day moving average of $145.33. Medpace has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,410 shares of company stock worth $28,508,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

