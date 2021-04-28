Medpace Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Medpace in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEDP. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.33. Medpace has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,528 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.30, for a total value of $3,160,298.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,407,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,410 shares of company stock valued at $28,508,742. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 9,005.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

