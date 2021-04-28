Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.8% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.10. 26,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,661,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.48. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $131.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.