Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 711,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 34,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $131.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

