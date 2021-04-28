megaBONK (MBONK) Price Down 22.1% Over Last Week

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, megaBONK has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $25,270.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00065644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.22 or 0.00863563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.31 or 0.07910770 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.