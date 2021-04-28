Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Trading 6.2% Higher

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. 5,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 536% from the average session volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25.

Megaworld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. It operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

