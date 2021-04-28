Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Short Interest Update

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MODVF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270. Melcor Developments has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

