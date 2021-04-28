Meme Price Reaches $1,442.22 on Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $40.38 million and $7.21 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $1,442.22 or 0.02641557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.33 or 0.00524438 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005953 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00023273 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

