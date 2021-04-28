Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Down 27.8% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $3.86 million and $281,227.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00521891 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005832 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00022793 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.71 or 0.02452472 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000591 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars.

