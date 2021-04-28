Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.29. 302,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,607,432. The company has a market cap of $195.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

