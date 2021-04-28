MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $137.97

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €137.97 ($162.32) and traded as high as €145.25 ($170.88). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €143.25 ($168.53), with a volume of 307,446 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €142.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €137.97.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

