MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MKKGY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,731. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

