Mercury One Day Volume Reaches $19,015.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mercury has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $19,015.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.64 or 0.00275241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $565.89 or 0.01033969 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.29 or 0.00718596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,780.48 or 1.00092701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

