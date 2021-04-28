Meridian Network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.89 Million (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $402,349.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00075164 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002823 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.