Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.750-14.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Meritage Homes stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.81. The stock had a trading volume of 328,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $49.39 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $90.14.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.56.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

