Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,976. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $48.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CASH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

