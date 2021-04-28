Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 4968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,868.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

