Meta (MTA) Market Cap Hits $47.61 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Meta coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00065743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00020874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00073440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.96 or 0.00833434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00096615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

