Metal Price Tops $3.81 on Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Metal coin can currently be bought for $3.81 or 0.00006941 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $250.10 million and approximately $40.10 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00065824 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00082757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.17 or 0.00866815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00065730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00096199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

