Metatron, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Metatron, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, an increase of 267.9% from the March 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,909,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MRNJ opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Metatron has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Metatron Company Profile

Metatron, Inc operates as a public digital content distribution and mobile app company. It engages in various business sectors, including online dating, credit card processing, next-gen relational database development, search engine advertising optimization, and mobile device applications. The company's i-Mobilize business provides digital content distribution services for various mobile device platforms.

