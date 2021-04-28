Meter Governance Price Up 4% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $5.30 or 0.00009678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $1.17 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.