MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,680 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of MetLife worth $30,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after purchasing an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 226,479 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

MetLife stock opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

