MetLife (MET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MetLife (NYSE:MET) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MetLife to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MET stock opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. MetLife has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

