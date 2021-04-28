Metronome Market Capitalization Achieves $44.68 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $3.85 or 0.00007063 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $44.68 million and approximately $186,057.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.44 or 0.00274489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.77 or 0.01035507 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.42 or 0.00711593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,485.05 or 1.00076238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.