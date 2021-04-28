Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Up 581.0% in April

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 581.0% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OUKPY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,166. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

