M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MFBP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279. M&F Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

