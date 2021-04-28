M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MFBP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279. M&F Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.
About M&F Bancorp
Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.