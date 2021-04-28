MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.43

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 40565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. Analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,017,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,035 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $165,536,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MFA Financial by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,738,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $23,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 235,750 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

