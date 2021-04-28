MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 5th (NASDAQ:HYW)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s (NASDAQ:HYW) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, May 5th. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
HYW opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.25.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
