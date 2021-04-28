MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 206.7% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 81,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,163. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.