MGIC Investment (MTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTG opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

