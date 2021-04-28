MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Posts Earnings Results

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,902,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

