MGP Ingredients (MGPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

In related news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $180,031.39. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $369,982.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,327.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,373 shares of company stock valued at $895,992 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

