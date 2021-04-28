MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,068,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MGTI remained flat at $$0.08 on Wednesday. 2,432,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,798,771. MGT Capital Investments has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.
MGT Capital Investments Company Profile
