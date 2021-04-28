MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,068,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MGTI remained flat at $$0.08 on Wednesday. 2,432,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,798,771. MGT Capital Investments has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. As of January 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

