Michael C. Voinovich Acquires 1,200 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Director Michael C. Voinovich bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00.

NASDAQ:MBCN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,202. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $141.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 385,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 35,849 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.