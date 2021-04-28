Michael S. Frankel Sells 6,195 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.06. 375,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,225. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,642,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,031 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,060,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,297,000 after purchasing an additional 249,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,665,000 after purchasing an additional 249,221 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

