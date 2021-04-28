Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.37. Micro Imaging Technology shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

About Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC)

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc is a development stage company that develops breakthrough, laser-based and microbial identification technology. It Its MIT 1000 is a laser-based, rapid microbial identification system capable of identifying pathogenic bacteria. The company was founded by Harry M. O’Hare in 1972 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

