MicroBitcoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $213.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 72.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004564 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000120 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00112768 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

