Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion.

Micron Technology stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.79. The company had a trading volume of 900,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,601,867. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.74.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

