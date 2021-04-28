Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 4.1%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.36 and last traded at $85.79. Approximately 610,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 20,601,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Micron Technology by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,458 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.