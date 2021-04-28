Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Iowa State Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,132 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.3% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.39 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.75.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.