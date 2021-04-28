Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MSFT stock traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.56. The stock had a trading volume of 46,496,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,508,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.99. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $171.88 and a 52-week high of $263.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.93.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microsoft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

