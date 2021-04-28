Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $288.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $269.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MSFT. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.93.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.65. 2,547,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,294,094. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $169.39 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.03 and its 200 day moving average is $227.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2,140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 139,160 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

