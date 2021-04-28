Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.93.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $8.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.95. 2,246,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,294,094. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $169.39 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 12,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

