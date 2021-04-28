Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.99. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $169.39 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

