Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.32.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $169.39 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.03 and a 200 day moving average of $227.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.