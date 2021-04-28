Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $310.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.62.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,294,094. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $169.39 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

