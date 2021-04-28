Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 1,558,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 29,294,094 shares.The stock last traded at $253.88 and had previously closed at $261.97.

The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.32.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 12,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

