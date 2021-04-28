Microsoft’s (MSFT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $290.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.62.

Shares of MSFT traded down $8.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.25. 2,003,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,294,094. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.03 and its 200-day moving average is $227.99. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $169.39 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

