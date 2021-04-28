Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.350-6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.53 to $1.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.36.

NYSE:MAA traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.02. 501,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.58.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

